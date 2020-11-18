JONATHAN JANSEN | Politicians and education officials are playing games with our children’s lives

EFF shenanigans at Brackenfell High are disconcerting, as is the education department’s response to cheating

I want to connect the dots between seemingly isolated events on the educational landscape right now. Two beautiful grade 11 pupils at one of my favourite schools, La Rochelle Girls’ High School in Paarl, apparently committed suicide last week. Principal Amanda Lochner invited me regularly to this school to speak to future student leaders. The school has a healthy mix of class, character and culture, so much so that I always felt inspired by simply being there for my annual talk. I was therefore devastated to learn about the loss of these young souls.



We must never forget the enormous mental and emotional health stress brought on by the pandemic. Covid-19 is much more than a physical health crisis. It is one that has injected great fear, anxiety and even hopelessness among young and older children. In our book, Learning under Lockdown, the emotional toll of the disease on 400 children came through strongly and yet so much of public attention and resources are focused on bodily health. The tragedy at La Rochelle at the very least reminds us of other dimensions of child health that also need our urgent attention...