Painting from the heart ... that’s 85-year-old Esther Mahlangu’s secret to success
The world-renowned artist who recently celebrated her birthday is as passionate and productive as ever
19 November 2020 - 19:53
Dr Esther Mahlangu embodies the Zulu proverb, Isinamuva liyabukwa, which loosely translates into, “the late bloomer is the one you look out for”.
It’s a Tuesday afternoon, the eve of Mahlangu’s 85th birthday. The rain pounds relentlessly onto the street in Ga-Mapogo village in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, where two goats run past a wall painted in bright colours; the wall to Mahlangu's homestead. ..
