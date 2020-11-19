Painting from the heart ... that’s 85-year-old Esther Mahlangu’s secret to success

The world-renowned artist who recently celebrated her birthday is as passionate and productive as ever

Dr Esther Mahlangu embodies the Zulu proverb, Isinamuva liyabukwa, which loosely translates into, “the late bloomer is the one you look out for”.



It’s a Tuesday afternoon, the eve of Mahlangu’s 85th birthday. The rain pounds relentlessly onto the street in Ga-Mapogo village in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga, where two goats run past a wall painted in bright colours; the wall to Mahlangu's homestead. ..