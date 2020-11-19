Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: STUNNING

SUE DE GROOT | Listen up, unless it knocks you out or floors you, it’s simply not stunning

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
19 November 2020 - 19:50

It’s that time of the year again where people lose their heads in the pursuit of spurious bargains. 

I have written before about the real meaning of Black Friday (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2016-12-04-black-friday-blue-monday-how-these-days-got-their-colourful-names/), which has nothing to do with slave markets and everything to do with weary officers of the law trying to stop shoppers drunk on the headiness of bargain-hunting from being run over by cars...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Painting from the heart ... that’s 85-year-old Esther Mahlangu’s secret to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Let’s hope this latest exam paper leak doesn’t open the floodgates Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | With friends like the ANC’s, who needs enemies? Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | Listen up, unless it knocks you out or floors you, it’s simply ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Politicians and education officials are playing games with ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application
Zuma goes AWOL after Zondo denies recusal application

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | A ghost story as real as anything you’ll hear in the White House Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | On the linguistic page or stage does anything matter for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | We could use a GPS for English monsters, but it’s more fun to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | If it’s not in an app or a telegram, it might be irredivivous. ... Opinion & Analysis
X