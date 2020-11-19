A WORD IN THE HAND: STUNNING

SUE DE GROOT | Listen up, unless it knocks you out or floors you, it’s simply not stunning

It’s that time of the year again where people lose their heads in the pursuit of spurious bargains.



I have written before about the real meaning of Black Friday (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2016-12-04-black-friday-blue-monday-how-these-days-got-their-colourful-names/), which has nothing to do with slave markets and everything to do with weary officers of the law trying to stop shoppers drunk on the headiness of bargain-hunting from being run over by cars...