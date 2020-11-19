A WORD IN THE HAND: STUNNING
SUE DE GROOT | Listen up, unless it knocks you out or floors you, it’s simply not stunning
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
19 November 2020 - 19:50
It’s that time of the year again where people lose their heads in the pursuit of spurious bargains.
I have written before about the real meaning of Black Friday (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2016-12-04-black-friday-blue-monday-how-these-days-got-their-colourful-names/), which has nothing to do with slave markets and everything to do with weary officers of the law trying to stop shoppers drunk on the headiness of bargain-hunting from being run over by cars...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.