TOM EATON | With friends like the ANC’s, who needs enemies?
As the Zuma-Zondo contretemps proves yet again, for the ANC friendship means something very different
19 November 2020 - 19:50
Say what you like about Jacob Zuma walking out on the state capture commission, but I think it takes real self-control to be told by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on live television, that he’s just not that into you and not run blindly out of the building ugly-crying into your lawyer’s hanky.
Yes, it looked a bit absurd when he fled on Thursday, leaving his lawyers to huff and puff about how unfairly he was being treated. It is, after all, very difficult to look like a genuine victim when you’ve hired a person to do a job and then get all pearl-clutchy when that person does the job you hired them to do. ..
