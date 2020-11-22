WENDY KNOWLER | Woolies’ mammoth task: meet the workers proudly helping to stem the plastic tide
A feel-good story of job satisfaction, reduction of plastic waste and, most importantly, preserving livelihoods
22 November 2020 - 17:55
I do so love a factory visit.
I was 16 when I toured a commercial bread plant for the first time. Not with a school group — I tagged along with my friend and her mother, the formidable KZN-based consumer journalist Colleen Shearer, who had been invited to witness the process after taking up a consumer’s complaint about finding a foreign object in her loaf...
