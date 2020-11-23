Opinion & Analysis

We all have our crosses to bear, but it’s time to douse our anger and reconcile

Two men from different backgrounds have found common ground after one burnt a cross in memory of farm attacks

23 November 2020 - 20:28

When Nick Motloung burnt a cross on October 26 in memory of those killed in farm attacks, it sparked a lawsuit from a white Christian farmer. But instead of going to court, the men came together and found they had more in common than they thought.

Reconciliation can’t be done from prison, said anti-farm murder activist Anthony Hall, who was so enraged he opened a case against Motloung for arson and malicious damage to property...

