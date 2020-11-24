CAIPHUS KGOSANA | State’s lack of action on 5G is ruining SA’s economy

While the world – and African countries with fewer resources than us – leap into the digital future, SA slumbers

I spent my lunch hour at the offices of global mobile giant Huawei in Woodmead, Johannesburg, on Tuesday. The company was hosting editors and journalists for an ICT (Information Communication Technology) Exchange session, part of which was a live crossing to its spectacular administrative campus in the southern city of Shenzhen, which has grown into the Silicon Valley of China.



The company has partnered with its home city to create a smart-city solution that makes use of thousands of cameras and sensors spread across Shenzhen. The system uses artificial intelligence, big data and high-speed 5G technology to process information in real time, which assists in everything from controlling traffic lights to ease congestion and help reduce accidents, to using facial recognition software to help law-enforcement agencies combat crime. An Intelligence Operations Centre (IOC) based at the Huawei campus acts as the “brain and nervous system” of the network that powers the smart city...