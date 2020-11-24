EDITORIAL | Stats expose SA’s huge gender gap, but what can we do about it?

Oxfam report highlights systematic oppression of SA women and how this can be eliminated

It should not surprise any thinking citizen that black women continue to be the biggest losers in the SA economy. The coronavirus pandemic has worsened this situation and victimised black working-class women even more than they were before.



Despite social grants, some fragmented empowerment initiatives and much lip service paid to the mothers, aunts, sisters, daughters and grandmothers who form the bedrock of SA, in financial terms (as well as in the absence of cogent ways to protect both their dignity and their physical wellbeing), black women are still the most abused, oppressed and deprived members of our society. ..