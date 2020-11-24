WORDS IN THE HAND: METALINGUISTIX

SUE DE GROOT | If you have the Gaul to play on words, go to Asterix for the basix

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

When people ask me how they can encourage their children to love words and wordplay, my answer never varies: Asterix.



The indomitable Gaul, created by French writer René Goscinny and illustrator Albert Uderzo, contributed immeasurably to my own love of language. ..