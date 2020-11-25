EDITORIAL | It’s great vaccine is coming to SA, but many questions loom

How will the rollout be managed? Who will be the lucky 10%? These and other concerns need answering

At times in the not so distant past, a Covid-19 vaccine had the mystical aura of a unicorn — beautiful but imaginary. Completely unattainable. Now, SA has committed to purchase vaccines for 10% of the population through the Covax global Covid-19 distribution scheme.



It brings with it a distant glimmer of light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel...