Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Online learning is here to stay and parents have a vital role to play

Some believe the pandemic was a blessing in disguise, forcing traditionally conservative schools to become more proactive

25 November 2020 - 20:26

This is what every parent should know about the new online learning reality. First of all, whether you like it or not, online learning is here to stay.

The epidemiologists tell us that the coronavirus might stick around in one or other form for a long time to come (just like the flu virus) and that other pathogens might be responsible for epidemics in the near future. What this means is that schools (and universities) will need to get used to switching on and off between face-to-face and online learning...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s great vaccine is coming to SA, but many questions loom Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Online learning is here to stay and parents have a vital role ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Some serial material to keep you up at night Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A pear-shaped production of billboard proportions, but it is the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  5. EBRAHIM HARVEY | Is SA headed for a protracted, race-based civil war? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Politicians and education officials are playing games with ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | How much damage will Trump inflict before he leaves with his ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | The Brackenfell saga is just another racial crisis for the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | America, like any democracy, will get what it deserves Opinion & Analysis
X