JONATHAN JANSEN | Online learning is here to stay and parents have a vital role to play

Some believe the pandemic was a blessing in disguise, forcing traditionally conservative schools to become more proactive

This is what every parent should know about the new online learning reality. First of all, whether you like it or not, online learning is here to stay.



The epidemiologists tell us that the coronavirus might stick around in one or other form for a long time to come (just like the flu virus) and that other pathogens might be responsible for epidemics in the near future. What this means is that schools (and universities) will need to get used to switching on and off between face-to-face and online learning...