TOM EATON | A pear-shaped production of billboard proportions, but it is the ANC
Renash Ramdas has reaped a R100m reward because a party conehead thought R3,000 a poster was pennies
25 November 2020 - 20:24
It’s been a bittersweet week for KZN businessman Renash Ramdas. On the one hand, the Gauteng High Court has just told the ANC to pay him R100m for 30,000 election posters his company made for the party. On the other, he’s just realised he could have charged R200m or R5bn or R17-trillion and the slack-jawed innumerates at Luthuli House wouldn’t have blinked.
I don’t blame you if you don’t remember this sordid little story. We’ve sunk so deep into the ANC sewer that a mere R100m barely twitches the needle of the corruption Geiger counter these days...
