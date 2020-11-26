EDITORIAL | Sixteen days of activism are fine, but real changes must be made

Judging by our high rates of gender-based violence, 16 Days of Activism has made little impact

We need to ask some honest questions about the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence campaign. SA has been one of more than 160 countries participating in this international campaign since its creation at a Women’s Global Leadership Institute event in 1991. It was started with the best of intentions and if ever there were a country that needed to participate, it would be SA. But ...



This week, a day after #16DaysofActivism got under way, South Africans woke up to the grimmest of grim stories. An Eastern Cape mother and her five children – the youngest a six-month-old baby and the oldest 10 – had been axed to death in their home in Dabekweni in Kwaaiman. Police are searching for her husband in connection with the attack...