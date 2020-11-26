Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: RARE

SUE DE GROOT | Raring for a rarity to come off a rear? Just like hens’ teeth, it’s possible

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
26 November 2020 - 19:30

An honest politician is as rare as hens’ teeth, or so the saying goes. The point being that hens do not have teeth, therefore, by extension, there must be no such thing as an honest politician.

Ah, but wait now. In 2006, in a collaborative experiment carried out by researchers on both sides of the Atlantic — in Wisconsin in the US and Manchester in the UK — scientists did in fact succeed in breeding chickens with teeth...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cyril, light a fire under JZ and Ace, and hopefully they’ll ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Sixteen days of activism are fine, but real changes must be made Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Raring for a rarity to come off a rear? Just like hens’ teeth, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A mystery of monolithic proportions, or are aliens just messing ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s great vaccine is coming to SA, but many questions loom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Listen up, unless it knocks you out or floors you, it’s simply ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | A ghost story as real as anything you’ll hear in the White House Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | On the linguistic page or stage does anything matter for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | We could use a GPS for English monsters, but it’s more fun to ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. SUE DE GROOT | If sweet dreams are made of cheese, Selena Gomez is farting ... Opinion & Analysis
X