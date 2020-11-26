A WORD IN THE HAND: RARE
SUE DE GROOT | Raring for a rarity to come off a rear? Just like hens’ teeth, it’s possible
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
26 November 2020 - 19:30
An honest politician is as rare as hens’ teeth, or so the saying goes. The point being that hens do not have teeth, therefore, by extension, there must be no such thing as an honest politician.
Ah, but wait now. In 2006, in a collaborative experiment carried out by researchers on both sides of the Atlantic — in Wisconsin in the US and Manchester in the UK — scientists did in fact succeed in breeding chickens with teeth...
