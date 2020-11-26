TOM EATON | A mystery of monolithic proportions, or are aliens just messing with us?

The discovery of the Utah monolith has got us all guessing and dreaming up weird and wonderful cosmic theories

In the 1968 epic, 2001: A Space Odyssey, a mysterious monolith arrives on the African savannah in the dim dawn of prehistory, causing extreme agitation among the local hominids.



These ancient pre-humans, it is implied, have spent the past million years shrieking at each other, avoiding leopards, and doing extreme cardio by performing burpees while wearing rubber prosthetics. ..