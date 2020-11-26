Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | A mystery of monolithic proportions, or are aliens just messing with us?

The discovery of the Utah monolith has got us all guessing and dreaming up weird and wonderful cosmic theories

Tom Eaton Columnist
26 November 2020 - 19:30

In the 1968 epic, 2001: A Space Odyssey, a mysterious monolith arrives on the African savannah in the dim dawn of prehistory, causing extreme agitation among the local hominids.

These ancient pre-humans, it is implied, have spent the past million years shrieking at each other, avoiding leopards, and doing extreme cardio by performing burpees while wearing rubber prosthetics. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cyril, light a fire under JZ and Ace, and hopefully they’ll ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Sixteen days of activism are fine, but real changes must be made Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Raring for a rarity to come off a rear? Just like hens’ teeth, ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A mystery of monolithic proportions, or are aliens just messing ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | It’s great vaccine is coming to SA, but many questions loom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | A pear-shaped production of billboard proportions, but it is the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | ‘The Crown’, like the royal family, is too good to be true Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | With friends like the ANC’s, who needs enemies? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | SABC purge is targeting the wrong people. It’s the fat cats who ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | God knows how the Bushiris fled, but praise be that they did Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | With its two-faced bull, the DA will get exactly what it’s asking ... Opinion & Analysis
X