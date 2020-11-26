WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cyril, light a fire under JZ and Ace, and hopefully they’ll party elsewhere
Nothing is going to placate the cabal, so get rid of allegedly corrupt leaders and let them form their own party
26 November 2020 - 19:33
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma will, without the slightest hesitation, raze the ANC and SA to ruins in Stalingrad fashion to evade prosecution for alleged corruption.
The pair exhibit narcissistic tendencies, so it was always poor strategy by President Cyril Ramaphosa to compromise with and try to placate them by pursuing a “unified” policy to keep their faction in the ANC tent...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.