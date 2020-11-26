Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Cyril, light a fire under JZ and Ace, and hopefully they’ll party elsewhere

Nothing is going to placate the cabal, so get rid of allegedly corrupt leaders and let them form their own party

26 November 2020 - 19:33

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma will, without the slightest hesitation, raze the ANC and SA to ruins in Stalingrad fashion to evade prosecution for alleged corruption.

The pair exhibit narcissistic tendencies, so it was always poor strategy by President Cyril Ramaphosa to compromise with and try to placate them by pursuing a “unified” policy to keep their faction in the ANC tent...

