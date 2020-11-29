EDITORIAL | Why was matric event allowed when Covid-19 continues to rage?

Matric Rage has become infamous for a number of reasons. Will it add ‘superspreader’ to its notoriety?

Matric Rage: 2020 — rite of passage, festival of debauchery or superspreader event?



Since it began years ago, there have been numerous stories, be they factual or hearsay, about the goings-on at these gatherings. Many have ended in tears — and that’s in a “good” year...