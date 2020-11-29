Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC may find it alluring, but corruption amnesty is a very bad idea

The measure of Ramaphosa’s cleanup commitment lies in the year ahead, a year in which the ANC faces implosion

29 November 2020 - 17:38

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela caused a huge stir recently when she suggested there be some form of Truth and Reconciliation Commission and amnesty for those accused of corruption. She proposed the offer would “encourage those involved to confess without fear of being prosecuted” and would allow the country to start afresh.

Madonsela was slammed from all sides. Many said it was a bad idea. They were right. The problem is they did not say who it was a bad idea for. To my mind it was a terrible idea for SA. This is a country that needs answers and, crucially, needs to see “consequence management” for those involved in the corruption that has become a daily occurrence here...

