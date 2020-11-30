SA artists put new into old to sing out against GBV
Remember Peter Aslop’s 1983 song ‘My Body’? Well, it’s making a comeback to help fight women abuse
30 November 2020 - 19:52
“My body’s nobody’s body but mine. You run your own body, let me run mine!”
If you were a preschooler or in grade 1 and 2 in the 1980s or 1990s, you may remember singing Peter Aslop’s song My Body. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.