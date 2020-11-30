SA artists put new into old to sing out against GBV

Remember Peter Aslop’s 1983 song ‘My Body’? Well, it’s making a comeback to help fight women abuse

“My body’s nobody’s body but mine. You run your own body, let me run mine!”



If you were a preschooler or in grade 1 and 2 in the 1980s or 1990s, you may remember singing Peter Aslop’s song My Body. ..