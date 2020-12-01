Opinion & Analysis

MAX DU PREEZ | Judging our judges is a dangerous game, and an attack on SA’s democracy

Attacks on the judiciary, such as the recent one by Panyaza Lesufi, need to be censured

01 December 2020 - 20:04 By Max du Preez

The credibility of and public respect for the judiciary are as important as its independence and functionality. That is why the trend of political figures attacking the integrity of judges and magistrates is so dangerous to our democracy.

It has now become almost commonplace to insult a court or a judge, or level accusations of political or racial prejudice when one doesn’t agree with a verdict...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MAX DU PREEZ | Judging our judges is a dangerous game, and an attack on SA’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Lungisa’s short stroll to freedom sends the wrong message Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough of fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA artists put new into old to sing out against GBV Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The education department is failing our children and SA’s future Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry

Related articles

  1. Zondo’s bloodhounds pick up a new scent, plus five highlights from 'Vrye ... South Africa
  2. MAX DU PREEZ | The DA must unwhiten and close the chapter on factionalism Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'He thinks he's a legal expert' - AfriForum's Kallie Kriel on Lesufi's ... South Africa
  4. Supreme Court overturns convictions of two farmers in Coligny 'sunflower' murder South Africa
X