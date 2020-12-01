MAX DU PREEZ | Judging our judges is a dangerous game, and an attack on SA’s democracy

Attacks on the judiciary, such as the recent one by Panyaza Lesufi, need to be censured

The credibility of and public respect for the judiciary are as important as its independence and functionality. That is why the trend of political figures attacking the integrity of judges and magistrates is so dangerous to our democracy.



It has now become almost commonplace to insult a court or a judge, or level accusations of political or racial prejudice when one doesn’t agree with a verdict...