EDITORIAL | Buy local to keep things lekker
As small local business come under pressure, you have the power to save them
02 December 2020 - 20:23
After a year that has sunk many small businesses and left others barely surviving, keep your rands in your community this festive season if there are any gifts planned.
Look to support small local stores, neighbours with home-based businesses, friends and family with side hustles, and traders. ..
