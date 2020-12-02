JENNIFER PLATT | All hail the ever-green Lucy Maud Montgomery

The ‘Anne of Green Gables’ author may have left us more than 70 years ago, but her memory and character live on

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I always thought it a bit creepy to say it is so and so’s birthday when they have been dead for decades. That is what I was trying to avoid this week with my bosom friends when I WhatsApped them a reminder on Monday that November 30 was the day our beloved author, Lucy Maud Montgomery, was born in 1874.



If you have no idea who that is, I’m awfully sorry, but you cannot be a kindred spirit. (If you do, you will understand that reference and we can possibly be soul mates). Montgomery was the Canadian author who gave us the wonderful series, Anne of Green Gables. ..