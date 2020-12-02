TOM EATON | Magashule doesn’t need an ace up his sleeve, he’s got 26 years of precedent

Perhaps the ANC will start respecting the law and Magashule will be brought to book, but then again ...

Ace Magashule, I read earlier this week, is about to be presented with a “hard-hitting legal opinion” on his future in the ANC. I assume this means the legal opinion will make a satisfying thud when it hits the wall of the Integrity Commission office at Luthuli House and slides down into the recycling bin.



According to News24, supporters of Cyril Ramaphosa will thrust this opinion at Magashule at an NEC meeting this weekend, much like 19th-century Dutch doctors brandishing cloves of garlic at Transylvanian counts, and will tell him that he will either have to step aside willingly, or face the wrath of the law...