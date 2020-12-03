Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Renewed Covid-19 measures need buy-in or we will rue the day

We are on a slippery slope to collapse, so let’s shelve protocol dismissiveness, politicking and power struggles

03 December 2020 - 21:15

SA led the way when it announced a hard lockdown before any Covid-19 deaths had been recorded. In March, when President Cyril Ramaphosa caught most South Africans off guard with the unexpected move, experts largely agreed this was the right thing to do. The country was being proactive in trying to prevent the rapid spread of the coronavirus. It was giving its health facilities time to prepare for what was to come. It all made sense. The public bought into it.

At this point, there were about 340,000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world. Now we are looking at a global number of 65 million. In our country, there were 1,170 confirmed cases on March 27. This week, our national tally hovered at about 800,000. Yet our compliance with preventive measures now — basics, such as social distancing, hand sanitising and mask wearing — is nowhere near what it was when we were counting the cases in tens...

