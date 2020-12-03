A WORD IN THE HAND: KAWAII

SUE DE GROOT | Kawaii! I’ve gone nuts with an acute attack of cuteness overload

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Not many people have seen a Siberian flying squirrel. This is partly because they live deep in forests and emerge only after dark, and partly because there are not many of them left.



The rare little fluffballs are on the IUCN Red List and have completely disappeared from many of the Baltic countries in which they used to live, mostly because of deforestation...