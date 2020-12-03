TOM EATON | Great Walls of fire: when are we going to stop horsing around with road safety?

Safety tests show the GWM Steed is a deathtrap when it comes to collisions, but that’s par for the course on our roads

Recent safety tests reveal that the GWM Steed pickup truck, sold in SA, “disintegrates” in a head-on collision at just 64km/h. This will be very surprising news to Steed owners, who hadn’t realised that their vehicles could reach such speeds, and had assumed most disintegration would happen long before impact.



According to Sunday Times Daily consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, who has seen footage of recent safety tests conducted in Munich, the front cab of the Chinese-built Steed can be seen “disintegrating horribly” in a simulated head-on collision at relatively low speed...