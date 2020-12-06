Angry billionaires make disturbing neighbours

From blaring music to blocking beaches and fart smells, the super wealthy are bad at sharing with others

When Bill Gross, the financier formerly known as the “bond king”, bought a $32m (about R487m) California beach mansion two years ago, his reputation preceded him. “I wouldn’t want an angry billionaire with a short fuse living next to me,” his neighbour Mark Towfiq was told.



The inevitable quarrel, with accusations of harassment, came to court this week...