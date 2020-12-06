EDITORIAL | The public must start demanding a lotta answers from lotto
The national lottery is in the spotlight again, providing an opportunity for citizens to question funding decisions
06 December 2020 - 19:04
The dust had barely settled on the remarkable sequential PowerBall numbers and the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) was again in the spotlight.
On December 1, the winning numbers were 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and, the bonus number, 10. Naturally, there was suspicion, but lottery operator Ithuba said worldwide this was not unusual or unheard of. It’s seemingly a quite common set of numbers to select, borne out by 20 people sharing the R114m PowerBall jackpot...
