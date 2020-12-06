JUSTICE MALALA | There’s no place for Ace, but he won’t leave with grace, so do an about face
The ANC is wasting time debating Magashule. He is innocent until proven guilty and cannot legally be removed
06 December 2020 - 19:04
The ANC should keep its hands off Ace Magashule. Whatever you may think of the man, whatever has been said about him, whatever the charges against him, the ANC should keep its hands off him.
The party’s top six leaders spent a large chunk of their meeting last Monday debating whether he should step down. The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend spent more time doing the same. It’s a waste of time...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.