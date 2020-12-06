JUSTICE MALALA | There’s no place for Ace, but he won’t leave with grace, so do an about face

The ANC is wasting time debating Magashule. He is innocent until proven guilty and cannot legally be removed

The ANC should keep its hands off Ace Magashule. Whatever you may think of the man, whatever has been said about him, whatever the charges against him, the ANC should keep its hands off him.



The party’s top six leaders spent a large chunk of their meeting last Monday debating whether he should step down. The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend spent more time doing the same. It’s a waste of time...