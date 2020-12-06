Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | There’s no place for Ace, but he won’t leave with grace, so do an about face

The ANC is wasting time debating Magashule. He is innocent until proven guilty and cannot legally be removed

06 December 2020 - 19:04

The ANC should keep its hands off Ace Magashule. Whatever you may think of the man, whatever has been said about him, whatever the charges against him, the ANC should keep its hands off him.

The party’s top six leaders spent a large chunk of their meeting last Monday debating whether he should step down. The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend spent more time doing the same. It’s a waste of time...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Life happens: cancellation policies need to adjust to the new ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Angry billionaires make disturbing neighbours Opinion & Analysis
  3. Here’s what the office of 2021 should look like Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | There’s no place for Ace, but he won’t leave with grace, so do ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The public must start demanding a lotta answers from lotto Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Trump and Zuma are peas in a pod, reducing the US and SA to ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Spare us the platitudes and just do your jobs, politicians Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Liars, grifters, incompetents … the Zuma cartel rot runs deep Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | When Zuma and Magashule cry foul, rest assured it’s all lies Opinion & Analysis
X