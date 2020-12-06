OBITUARY | A life of fighting for excellence in higher education

Academic and DA shadow minister Belinda Bozzoli was highly-regarded for her research work in education and sociology

Belinda Bozzoli who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 74 was a university of Witwatersrand professor emeritus and shadow minister of higher education, science and technology for the DA.



A former professor of sociology at Wits she was the first sociologist to be awarded an A-rating from the National Research Foundation. ..