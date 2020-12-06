IN YOUR CORNER
WENDY KNOWLER | Life happens: cancellation policies need to adjust to the new reality
Cancel up to 24 hours before plane flight departure? Greater flexibility is becoming – and should be – the new standard
06 December 2020 - 19:05
If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that before we commit to that musical festival, holiday accommodation or wedding venue, we need to know exactly what it’s going to cost us if plans change.
And the savvy suppliers are adapting their offerings to meet our new need for flexibility...
