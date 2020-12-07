Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Matric rewrites a bitter pill to swallow, but the right thing to do

Angie Motshekga has shown leadership and grade 12s should be happy that their results will not be tainted

07 December 2020 - 20:14

The department of basic education is facing mounting opposition and legal challenges about its “unpopular” decision to get all grade 12s to rewrite maths paper 2 and physical science paper 2.

Teacher union Sadtu fired the first salvo after signalling its intention to seek an urgent court interdict this week to force the department to reverse its controversial decision. The powerful and influential union said all 391,000 maths pupils are being punished “for something that is not of their own making”, as only a few saw the paper. Another teacher union is also expected to emulate Sadtu’s move. ..

