TOM EATON | Why didn’t the government get enraged about matric rage?

Turns out matric rage is a superspreader event. Who’d have guessed?

Covid-19, the Chinese regime is now officially insisting, did not start in Wuhan. Sure, there were people collapsing in the streets back in January, but any minute now Beijing will reveal that those unfortunates had been exposed to some other terrible malady, like democracy or a free press.



The boldness of China’s latest claim will, I suspect, throw another spanner into the already creaking, smoking works of the political right in the West. ..