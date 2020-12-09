EDITORIAL | ’Tis the season to be steely or Covid-19 will go to town

As we head into the festive season after a tumultuous year, let’s adhere to the three golden rules

Spare a thought for the Class of 2020. What was supposed to be a milestone year, full of nostalgia, hard work and (hopefully) celebration has been assaulted, first by a debilitating lockdown and now a cheating scandal that will possibly see two key exams being rewritten.



And 2021 will not get off to a much better start for this year’s grade 12s. Late matric results, due to be released only on February 23, will mean late applications to colleges and universities. So those who are planning to study further will start on the back foot, with additional pressure on them in the year ahead...