Book talk

JENNIFER PLATT | Pre-edit out-takes are one thing, live interviews quite another

Bloopers give you a sense of what actors are like, as do audiences with authors. Here are three of my favourites

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I adore watching out-takes or bloopers of a TV show. It gives one a behind-the-scenes look at what the actors are really like. If you are watching The Crown on Netflix, there are plenty on the internet where you can see the actors goofing around on set. It’s not all stiff upper lip and keep calm and carry on.



And that got me thinking of a few of my favourite out-takes from interviews I have had with authors. Because there’s only so much space in newspapers and magazines, a few interesting bits and bobs are always left out...