PHUMLA WILLIAMS | Women’s economic equality is critical in realising AU’s Agenda 2063

African countries have an obligation to create conducive environments to help women realise their potential

When SA assumed the chair of the AU, President Cyril Ramaphosa made an undertaking that the continent’s women’s financial and economic inclusion would be high on the agenda.



SA’s chairship of the AU also coincided with a number of important milestones on the continent and globally. Among these is the end of the 2010 to 2020 Decade of African Women, which focused on gender equality and women’s empowerment. This year is also the final year of the commitment made in the African Agenda 2063 of ensuring 50% women representation in decision-making by 2020...