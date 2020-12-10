A WORD IN THE HAND: RANDOM

SUE DE GROOT | My phone wishes we could finish each other’s sentences, but it moves too fast

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Near the beginning of lockdown, about 100,000 years ago, a friend told me she was having trouble remembering what day it was.



At the time, I did not feel that I was suffering from the same affliction, because as staffers on SA’s biggest national newspaper our days are circumscribed. Mine go like this: Monday — talk to writers and compile diary; Tuesday — present diary; Wednesday — refine diary and liaise with writers; Thursday — liaise with design, pictures and production staff; Friday — finish design; Saturday — check page proofs; Sunday — rest. All that probably sounds a lot easier than it is in practice, and there are also these columns, but let us not complicate things...