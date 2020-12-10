TOM EATON | In practice you might want to theorise about buying a bottle soon

The anti-lockdown lobby’s feeling is the state should rely on people to do right, but then their reality is mostly bollocks

We’ve had the lockdown. Now we test the theory of its opponents.



At least, that’s how it’s looking right now. The health ministry is begging us to be cautious and avoid superspreader events as the second wave arrives, and pundits are warning us about tired doctors and public complacency. But so far there hasn’t been a peep from co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or police minister Bheki Cele, and at the time of writing it was still legal to buy flip-flops and cooked chickens. ..