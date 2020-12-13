Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | Dodgy decoder cold-callers send out a poor signal to consumers

And in good news ... Standard Bank has fully reimbursed the estate of the pensioner defrauded in a vishing scam

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
13 December 2020 - 16:33

I always get worked up when I get cases about dodgy dealings or outright fraud, but I get particularly outraged when the victims are vulnerable elderly folk.

Two words in Germiston pensioner Zoe Mtwa’s e-mail of last week leapt off the screen at me. She began by saying that at the beginning of the year a woman who she assumed was “from DStv” called her with a “special offer” of two decoders, two remotes and two dishes. “She also said my instalment would reduce from the R499 which I was paying...

