WENDY KNOWLER | Dodgy decoder cold-callers send out a poor signal to consumers
And in good news ... Standard Bank has fully reimbursed the estate of the pensioner defrauded in a vishing scam
13 December 2020 - 16:33
I always get worked up when I get cases about dodgy dealings or outright fraud, but I get particularly outraged when the victims are vulnerable elderly folk.
Two words in Germiston pensioner Zoe Mtwa’s e-mail of last week leapt off the screen at me. She began by saying that at the beginning of the year a woman who she assumed was “from DStv” called her with a “special offer” of two decoders, two remotes and two dishes. “She also said my instalment would reduce from the R499 which I was paying...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.