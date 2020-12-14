'So much depends on president’s speech': Tourism, hospitality industry on tenterhooks
Owners and staff of hotels and guest houses will be riveted to their TV screens on Monday evening
14 December 2020 - 18:11
Owners and staff of local hotels and guest houses will be riveted to their TV screens at 8pm on Monday, as their livelihoods depend on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s revelation of the government’s response to the country experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections on the brink of the festive season.
“We had started to get reasonable bookings from overseas guests until the first week of January, but in recent days [with reports of SA entering a second wave] some have become hesitant,” said Robert More, founder and CEO of the More Family Collection, a portfolio of boutique luxury lodges and hotels...
