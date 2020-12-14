TOM EATON | As usual, all SA wants for Christmas is leadership with teeth

While the elves demand money, the ‘anti-vaxxers’ dis shots and Ace gets an early gift, the rest of us just want order

It was 10 days until Christmas and Santa Claus was rubbing the first layer of Deep Heat into Comet’s dodgy knee when a delegation of elves arrived with a list of demands written in glitter.



“Comrade,” said a particularly steely elf called Dandelion. “After a rigorous and revolutionary nomination process in the branches, I have been elected as shop steward and have therefore been mandated to dialogue with you about grave injustices being perpetrated in the workshop.”..