Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | As usual, all SA wants for Christmas is leadership with teeth

While the elves demand money, the ‘anti-vaxxers’ dis shots and Ace gets an early gift, the rest of us just want order

Tom Eaton Columnist
14 December 2020 - 18:45

It was 10 days until Christmas and Santa Claus was rubbing the first layer of Deep Heat into Comet’s dodgy knee when a delegation of elves arrived with a list of demands written in glitter.

“Comrade,” said a particularly steely elf called Dandelion. “After a rigorous and revolutionary nomination process in the branches, I have been elected as shop steward and have therefore been mandated to dialogue with you about grave injustices being perpetrated in the workshop.”..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | As usual, all SA wants for Christmas is leadership with teeth Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'So much depends on president’s speech': Tourism, hospitality industry on ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SPECIAL REPORT | Taxing dilemma: Cape businesses live in terror of their ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Dodgy decoder cold-callers send out a poor signal to consumers Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Lord almighty, Mogoeng, may your devilish theory be destroyed Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Why didn’t the government get enraged about matric rage? Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Cyril’s first orgasm of no confidence is brought to you by an ATM ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | ‘The Crown’, like the royal family, is too good to be true Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | With its two-faced bull, the DA will get exactly what it’s asking ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | SABC purge is targeting the wrong people. It’s the fat cats who ... Opinion & Analysis
X