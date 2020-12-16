JENNIFER PLATT | Fancy a few thrills and a bit of royal skandaal this holiday?

From short stories, politics and thrillers to musings about princesses, here’s some reading matter to consider

The best thing about a holiday read is disappearing for blissful stretches. Those pleasurable thrills which are pure escapist fun. Just as life should be at this moment. I’m going to consume these books along with my mimosas and margaritas.



My first go-to distraction will be my stack of thrillers. First up is Joburg Noir (Jacana Media), a collection of short stories edited by Niq Mhlongo. It’s written by 20 South African authors - some established, some up and coming. The best thing about short stories for me is that I can dip into them for half an hour at a time and read a complete story, so there’s no rush to get to the end. ..