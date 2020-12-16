Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Dear God, make Ace stand firm or we’ll lose our jobs to honesty

ANC stooges must be quaking in their boots as they contemplate what may befall them if Magashule is shafted

Tom Eaton Columnist
16 December 2020 - 19:44

I know it’s hard, but this Christmas, try to find it in your tired heart to feel some pity for ANC stooges who are spending the festive season lying awake, sweating into their AK47-themed linen, worried sick that they’re going to draw the short straw to be the one who has to tell Ace Magashule to step down.

I know. Like I said, it’s hard. Where Magashule is involved, it feels much more appropriate to remind the party that it made its bed and now needs to lie in it. ..

