Crystal balls-up: SA’s 2020 is full of bad Juju
When it comes to SA politics, the stars are everything but aligned and astrologers’ charts get a little foggy
17 December 2020 - 20:21
Astrology, they say, is making a comeback, its comforting fantasies dusted off and tried on by millions of millennials like a faded kaftan found under a pile of Carpenters LPs.
At least, that’s what I’ve read. I don’t know if it is true. I have very little interest in astrology or the things people say about it. This is because I am an Aquarius and therefore spend most of my time on a higher astral plane, concerned with more elevated vibrations. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.