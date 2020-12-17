JONATHAN JANSEN | Cyril has squandered the main thing he needs to fight Covid – our trust

The government’s non-science-based decisions are nonsensical and have cost it public trust

No, your head spinning is not a symptom of coronavirus infection. It’s because of the things that make absolutely no sense in a time of Covid. Things such as, why have we been the only country on the planet to ban booze and cigarettes as ways of fighting the pandemic? Bewildering. (Full declaration: I am a non-consumer of both). It probably makes more sense to allow people some calming or distracting influences, given the isolation and anxieties so many experience with this extended lockdown.



Why do otherwise rational people do seemingly senseless things? To answer this question requires insight into human behaviour, especially during times of crisis. It makes no sense, for example, that so many Americans aggressively refuse to wear face masks, even though there is abundant evidence that the covering drastically reduces the chances of infection. Appealing to science will get you nowhere. Understanding what informs such puzzling behaviour helps...