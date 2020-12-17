Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Cyril has squandered the main thing he needs to fight Covid – our trust

The government’s non-science-based decisions are nonsensical and have cost it public trust

17 December 2020 - 20:21

No, your head spinning is not a symptom of coronavirus infection. It’s because of the things that make absolutely no sense in a time of Covid. Things such as, why have we been the only country on the planet to ban booze and cigarettes as ways of fighting the pandemic? Bewildering. (Full declaration: I am a non-consumer of both). It probably makes more sense to allow people some calming or distracting influences, given the isolation and anxieties so many experience with this extended lockdown.

Why do otherwise rational people do seemingly senseless things? To answer this question requires insight into human behaviour, especially during times of crisis. It makes no sense, for example, that so many Americans aggressively refuse to wear face masks, even though there is abundant evidence that the covering drastically reduces the chances of infection. Appealing to science will get you nowhere. Understanding what informs such puzzling behaviour helps...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a lot ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Want to write about black people? Make very sure of your facts Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Calm down, SA! Lockdown laws may be nasty, but they’re not Nazi Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The high-profile arrests won SA’s heart. Don’t break it all ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Cyril has squandered the main thing he needs to fight Covid – ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | The DBE might have lost rewrite case, but it’s not over yet Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | That’s all well and good, but a rewrite won’t answer these ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | Government is rearranging deckchairs while SA education sinks ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Sixteen days of activism are fine, but real changes must be made Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Online learning is here to stay and parents have a vital role ... Opinion & Analysis
X