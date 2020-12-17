Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Economist Mariana Mazzucato is a new coach for our fractious team

She has won disciples in high places — including in SA — with her focus on innovation as key to inclusive growth

17 December 2020 - 20:19 By William Gumede

Mariana Mazzucato, the high-flying economist whose advice is sought by governments around the globe, cannot find her earphones.

We are on a WhatsApp call and one of her children has made off with her hands-free accessories, so we can’t start until she finds another pair...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a lot ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Want to write about black people? Make very sure of your facts Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Calm down, SA! Lockdown laws may be nasty, but they’re not Nazi Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The high-profile arrests won SA’s heart. Don’t break it all ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Cyril has squandered the main thing he needs to fight Covid – ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...

Related articles

  1. Too soon to celebrate SA’s economic rebound Business
  2. Ramaphosa's economic advisory council: what you need to know Politics
  3. Economic panel to start work Business
  4. SA needs to unlock potential by addressing obstacles to growth Business
X