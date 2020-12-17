WILLIAM GUMEDE | Economist Mariana Mazzucato is a new coach for our fractious team
She has won disciples in high places — including in SA — with her focus on innovation as key to inclusive growth
17 December 2020 - 20:19
Mariana Mazzucato, the high-flying economist whose advice is sought by governments around the globe, cannot find her earphones.
We are on a WhatsApp call and one of her children has made off with her hands-free accessories, so we can’t start until she finds another pair...
