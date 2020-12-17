Politically Incorrect

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a lot to answer for

With right people at the helm this continent can thrive and prosper, despite a history of dictators and corruption

There was a rare dose of good news for Kaizer Chiefs over the weekend of November 28. The PSL whipping boys registered a rare victory against Cameroonian league champions PSD Bamenda in a CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match played in the west of the country. Chiefs are flirting with relegation here at home, but you wouldn’t believe this judging by how wildly their supporters celebrated on social media after that win in Cameroon.



I found it interesting that the bosses at Naturena chose to embrace the CAF Champions League this time around, given their reluctance in the past to partake in African club competition. Who would blame them, given the shambolic state of football on the continent, and the nightmarish logistical and travel costs of traversing a vast continent? I once flew to Gabon via France because there were no direct flights from Johannesburg and limited continental connections. Having to transit twice via Paris, I spent more time travelling than attending the conference I had been invited to...