I can only hope it gave people hope, says filmmaker on ‘My Octopus Teacher’

PART 2

Q&A WITH CRAIG FOSTER

Why do you think 'My Octopus Teacher' has touched so many people in such a profound way?

It’s been a difficult time [during lockdown] and I think everyone is looking for something more meaningful and sensitive, something that makes them feel better, perhaps that’s why. Every person takes away something from a film that speaks more to their internal situation and issues. I can only hope it gave people hope, and for the period of watching took them away from any challenges they might be facing.

Did you realise what an impact this documentary would have?

When you make a film you try do it to the best of your ability and as authentically as possible, and at the time you don’t wonder about audience reactions. Of course, you hope for it to be received well, but the audience reaction has been way beyond our expectations.

Although you played a leading role in the documentary, you seem more comfortable in the background than in the limelight; what has it been like to be thrust into the spotlight?

It’s been quite difficult. This is bigger than anything I have ever experienced and since I am in the film everyone focuses on that. The film works the way it does because it was a huge team effort of amazing people who came together and collaborated beautifully. I am deeply grateful for all the love and support, but having all that energy focused on you is also a little exhausting and when it’s not something you have ever been faced with … it’s daunting.

You founded the Sea Change Project (SCP) with Ross Frylinck in 2012. Can you tell us about it?

We want to make the Great African Sea Forest a global icon, and by getting that attention hopefully we can work towards its long-term protection. We are keen to start our outreach programmes in SA with children so they become aware of this wonder on their doorstep. It would be absolutely wonderful if we can inspire future marine biologists and explorers.

What is the philosophy that underpins the SCP’s motto, “Remember you are wild?”

Basically that we are all nature. That we are a part of her and not apart from her. That deep nature immersion nourishes the body, the mind and the spirit.