A WORD IN THE HAND: VACCINE

SUE DE GROOT | It’s hysterical bull, but the pox of anti-vaxxer idiocy persists

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
17 December 2020 - 20:17

“Vaccine” is not a word ​on everyone’s lips in these troubled, trying and disturbing times. Most of us are too scared to even mention this hoped-for salvation from physical illness and financial ruin, just in case it doesn’t come true. 

Vaccines have not always — in fact, hardly ever — been looked forward to with such hope and reverence...

